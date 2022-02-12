Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.