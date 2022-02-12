Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $97.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.