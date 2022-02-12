Royal Bank of Canada Has $296.86 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,116 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.69% of L3Harris Technologies worth $296,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.60 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

