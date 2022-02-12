Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.00% of GFL Environmental worth $245,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,966,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

