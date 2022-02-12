Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $158.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

