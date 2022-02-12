Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $347.06 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.12 and a 200-day moving average of $377.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

