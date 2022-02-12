3,935 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

SNX opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

