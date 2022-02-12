Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,912 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.03 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

