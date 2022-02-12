Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 49,525 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

