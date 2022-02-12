MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

