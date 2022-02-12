Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Camtek updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. 251,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

