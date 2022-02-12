Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Camtek updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CAMT stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. 251,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camtek (CAMT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.