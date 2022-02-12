Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

