Zacks: Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Dawson James raised shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

