Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.85 and traded as high as C$14.76. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 6,388 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The company has a market cap of C$505.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

