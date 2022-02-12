Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as high as C$2.63. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 211,136 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$134.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

