Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as high as C$2.63. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 211,136 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$134.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)
