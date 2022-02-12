S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,767.50

S&U plc (LON:SUS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,767.50 ($37.42) and traded as low as GBX 2,760 ($37.32). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,810 ($38.00), with a volume of 10,211 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,697.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.91. The company has a current ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market cap of £340.06 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22.

Get S&U alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $33.00. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($36.51), for a total value of £405,000 ($547,667.34).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.