Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 126.75 ($1.71). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 126.75 ($1.71), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.52.
About Standard Chartered (LON:STAB)
Read More
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.