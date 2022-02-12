Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Down 6%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.52 and last traded at $87.77. Approximately 51,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,216,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

