trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. 112,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 689,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
