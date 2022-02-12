trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. 112,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 689,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

