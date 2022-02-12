SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 139,712 shares.The stock last traded at $52.90 and had previously closed at $53.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

