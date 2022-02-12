ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 40,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,707,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

ATIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $251,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $863,000. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.