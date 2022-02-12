EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 242,607 shares.The stock last traded at 11.97 and had previously closed at 12.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of 13.96 and a 200 day moving average of 17.07.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

