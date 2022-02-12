onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431,082 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of onsemi worth $52,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

