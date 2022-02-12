Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 47,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,111. The company has a market cap of $226.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.