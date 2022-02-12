BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 273,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

