ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ProtoKinetix stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

