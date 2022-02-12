Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Decreases By 92.9%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

About Ilika

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

