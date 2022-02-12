Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Decreases By 92.9%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.95.
About Ilika
