OpenDAO Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SOS)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $256.56 million and $42.68 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00037373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103989 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

