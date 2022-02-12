DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $609,421.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.77 or 0.06819688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.96 or 0.99912710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006388 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,532,791 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.