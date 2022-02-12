Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

