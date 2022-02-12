Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $638.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

