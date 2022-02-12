Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,757 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 323,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Xilinx worth $380,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Xilinx by 8.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,580 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 438,128 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average is $182.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

