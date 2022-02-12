LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $393,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,133,000 after acquiring an additional 132,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LYB opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

