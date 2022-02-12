Shelton Capital Management Sells 81 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.76. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

