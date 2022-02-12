Morgan Stanley Buys 701,245 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $507,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

