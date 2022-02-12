Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 171,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 330,511 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $132.69. 4,075,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

