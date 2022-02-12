First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 6.0% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $104,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $21.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $770.88. 90,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $829.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.52 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.75.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

