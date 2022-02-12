Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 212.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 525,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $404,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $284,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

XPEV stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 8,371,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,074. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

