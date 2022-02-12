Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 14,559 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

DNP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 732,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,801. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

