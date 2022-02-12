Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $496,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 1,269,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

