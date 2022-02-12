EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

