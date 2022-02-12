Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,032,000 after purchasing an additional 379,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,617,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,207 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

