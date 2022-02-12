Wilen Investment Management CORP. Invests $37,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 456,993 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after buying an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after buying an additional 279,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 589,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,239. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

