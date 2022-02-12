Wilen Investment Management CORP. Invests $101,000 in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SPX by 49.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SPX by 898.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 173,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,352. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

