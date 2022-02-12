Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 91.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 25,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,202. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $268,375. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

