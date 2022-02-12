Superior Plus Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
TSE SPB traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,201. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.00. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.96 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.
