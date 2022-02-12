Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 3,103 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $159,005,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $8.26 on Friday, hitting $472.54. 52,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,967. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.41 and a 200 day moving average of $477.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

