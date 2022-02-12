Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,630. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,734. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.