Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Koppers comprises approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.23% of Koppers worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,704. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $617.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

