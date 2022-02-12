Mariner LLC Buys 16,305 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,087 shares of company stock valued at $23,131,766 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

